NITI Aayog, a government agency tasked with providing policy inputs, has cited skill development programmes in Türkiye as an example that should be emulated by India to promote its medium-sized enterprises.

In a recent report titled Designing a Policy for Medium Enterprises, the top government think tank referred to Türkiye’s e-Akademi — an online training platform providing subsidised courses and enhanced accessibility for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across regions — as a practitioner of the best global practices for skill development.

The report recommended that India adopt strategies developed by Türkiye’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organisation (KOSGEB).

KOSGEB offers remote training in entrepreneurship, which can be availed through the e-Akademi programme.

In 2023, bilateral trade between Türkiye and India reached approximately $9.5 billion, with Ankara importing goods worth $7.9 billion. Key imports included petroleum products, automotive parts, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. Major exports to India were gold, machinery, chemicals, and agricultural products.