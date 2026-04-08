A growing oil spill from a damaged Iranian naval vessel is threatening a protected mangrove ecosystem near the Strait of Hormuz, raising environmental concerns even as fighting between the US, Israel and Iran has recently eased under a temporary suspension of attacks.

The Guardian reported on Tuesday that the Iranian drone carrier Shahid Bagheri began leaking heavy fuel oil after being struck by a US warplane on March 6 during the early days of the US-Israel offensive against Iran.

The vessel has since remained grounded in shallow waters in the ecologically sensitive Khuran Strait.

Satellite analysis indicates the slick has drifted west toward the Hara Biosphere Reserve, the Gulf’s largest mangrove forest and a critical habitat for migrating birds, fish species and endangered turtles.