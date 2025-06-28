WORLD
1 min read
Russian strike on Ukraine's Odessa kills two, wounds 14: Kiev
Russia has also claimed control of the settlement of Chervona Zirka in eastern Ukraine
Russian strike on Ukraine's Odessa kills two, wounds 14: Kiev
Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa kills two, wounds 14 / AA
June 28, 2025

A Russian drone strike on Ukraine's southern region of Odessa killed two people and wounded 14, including children, local authorities say.

Moscow has stepped up drone and missile attacks on Ukraine.

"Rescuers pulled the bodies of two people from the rubble who died as a result of a hostile drone strike on a residential building," Odessa Governor Oleg Kiper said on Telegram.

The night-time strike wounded 14 people, Kiper added, "three of them children".

Control of Chervona Zirka

Separately, authorities of Ukraine's southern Kherson region said one person was killed and three others were wounded in Russian strikes over the past day.

RECOMMENDED

"Russian troops targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in the region," the Kherson governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram.

Russia says it has taken control of the settlement of Chervona Zirka in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Chervona Zirka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the Russian Defence Ministry says.

At peace talks, Russia has demanded Ukraine cede even more land and give up Western military support as a precondition to peace terms Kiev says are unacceptable.

RelatedTRT Global - Kiev worries Iran-Israel conflict may push Ukraine off US radar

SOURCE:AFP, REUTERS
Explore
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders