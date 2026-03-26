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Trump's visit to China rescheduled for May 14-15 after Iran war delay
President Trump says US will host China's Xi and his wife later this year, saying that US and Chinese officials are finalising preparations for both visits.
Trump's visit to China rescheduled for May 14-15 after Iran war delay
. Trump's visit will be the leaders' first in-person talks since an October meeting in South Korea, where they agreed on a trade truce. (FILE) / Reuters
13 hours ago

US President Donald Trump said he will meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Beijing in May after delaying an earlier summit because of the war on Iran.

Trump said on Wednesday that he was looking forward to the "monumental" trip, which was originally due to take place at the end of March, and would host Xi and his wife in Washington later this year.

"My meeting with the Highly Respected President of China, President Xi Jinping, which was originally postponed due to our Military operation in Iran, has been rescheduled, and will take place in Beijing on May 14th and 15th," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Trump said US and Chinese officials were "finalising preparations" for the "historic" Beijing and Washington visits.

"I look very much forward to spending time with President Xi in what will be, I am sure, a Monumental Event," Trump added.

RelatedTRT World - China's Xi to visit US 'toward the end of the year:' Trump
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Iran war delays trip

The White House had announced the new dates shortly before Trump's social media post.

Trump had been set to travel to Beijing between March 31 and April for the first time in his second term, for a summit aimed at resetting trade ties between the world's two largest economies.

But Trump said on March 16 that he had asked China to postpone the meeting while he deals with the war on Iran.

"Because of the war, I want to be here, I have to be here, I feel. And so we've requested that we delay it a month or so," Trump told reporters at the time.

Trump's last trip to China, in 2017, was the most recent by a US president. Trump's visit will be the leaders' first in-person talks since an October meeting in South Korea, where they agreed on a trade truce.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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