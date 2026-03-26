US President Donald Trump said he will meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Beijing in May after delaying an earlier summit because of the war on Iran.

Trump said on Wednesday that he was looking forward to the "monumental" trip, which was originally due to take place at the end of March, and would host Xi and his wife in Washington later this year.

"My meeting with the Highly Respected President of China, President Xi Jinping, which was originally postponed due to our Military operation in Iran, has been rescheduled, and will take place in Beijing on May 14th and 15th," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Trump said US and Chinese officials were "finalising preparations" for the "historic" Beijing and Washington visits.

"I look very much forward to spending time with President Xi in what will be, I am sure, a Monumental Event," Trump added.