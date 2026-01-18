Water supplies to the city of Raqqa in northern Syria were completely cut after the YPG terror group blew up the Old Bridge over the Euphrates River, according to the Syrian News Agency (SANA).

SANA cited the Raqqa Media Directorate as saying that “water supplies to the city of Raqqa were completely cut off after the SDF (YPG terror group) blew up the main water pipelines supplying the city, which run along the Old Bridge”.

Later, the group also detonated the New Al-Rashid Bridge in Raqqa, the agency reported.