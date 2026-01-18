WORLD
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Water supplies to the northern city were completely severed after the YPG terror group destroyed pipelines running along the Old Bridge over the Euphrates.
Syrian army forces advance west of the Euphrates River as operations continue against the YPG terror group. / AA
January 18, 2026

Water supplies to the city of Raqqa in northern Syria were completely cut after the YPG terror group blew up the Old Bridge over the Euphrates River, according to the Syrian News Agency (SANA).

SANA cited the Raqqa Media Directorate as saying that “water supplies to the city of Raqqa were completely cut off after the SDF (YPG terror group) blew up the main water pipelines supplying the city, which run along the Old Bridge”.

Later, the group also detonated the New Al-Rashid Bridge in Raqqa, the agency reported.

Earlier, the Syrian army established full control of the strategic al-Tabqah district in Raqqa province after expelling the YPG terror group.

The Syrian army’s Operations Department said government forces secured the district and cleared it of YPG terrorists.

