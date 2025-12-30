Bangladesh has declared three days of state mourning for former prime minister Khaleda Zia, with her funeral to be held on Wednesday.

Zia, aged 80, died in hospital on Tuesday morning.

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus, in a television broadcast to the nation, appealed for calm.

"I humbly appeal to everyone to maintain discipline while observing all forms of mourning, including the funeral prayers. I know you are all deeply emotional at this time," Yunus said.

"I hope that during this difficult period, you will show utmost patience and support one another in carrying out her last rites, including the funeral."