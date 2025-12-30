WORLD
Bangladesh declares three-day state mourning for former PM Zia
Despite years of ill health and imprisonment, Zia vowed in November to campaign as a candidate for her Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in elections set for February 2026.
Zia, aged 80, died in hospital on Tuesday morning. / Reuters
December 30, 2025

Bangladesh has declared three days of state mourning for former prime minister Khaleda Zia, with her funeral to be held on Wednesday.

Zia, aged 80, died in hospital on Tuesday morning.

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus, in a television broadcast to the nation, appealed for calm.

"I humbly appeal to everyone to maintain discipline while observing all forms of mourning, including the funeral prayers. I know you are all deeply emotional at this time," Yunus said.

"I hope that during this difficult period, you will show utmost patience and support one another in carrying out her last rites, including the funeral."

Asif Nazrul, who holds the law portfolio in the interim government, said the funeral prayers would be held in front of parliament after midday prayers, and that Zia would then be buried alongside her late husband, Ziaur Rahman.

The Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people has been in political turmoil since a student-led revolt overthrew Sheikh Hasina as prime minister in August 2024, ending her 15-year autocratic rule.

The BNP is widely seen as a frontrunner, and Zia's son Tarique Rahman, who returned only on Thursday after 17 years in exile, is seen a potential prime minister if they win a majority.

