Britain's national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, attended the final round of US-Iran talks and judged that Tehran's offer on its nuclear programme was significant enough to prevent a rush to war, according to multiple sources and a report by The Guardian.

Powell believed progress had been made during discussions in Geneva in late February and described the Iranian proposal as "surprising," sources said.

A further round of technical talks had been scheduled in Vienna, but never took place.

Two days after the Geneva talks ended, the United States and Israel launched their war on Iran.

Powell's presence at the talks, held at Oman's ambassadorial residence in Cologny, Geneva, was confirmed by three sources.

He attended in an advisory role and was accompanied by a UK Cabinet Office expert.

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The 'Surprising' Offer

One source said his involvement reflected concerns over the level of technical expertise in the US delegation, which included Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Kushner and Witkoff invited Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to provide technical input, though Kushner later said they had "a pretty deep understanding of the issues that matter in this."

A former official briefed on the talks said: "Witkoff and Kushner did not bring a US technical team with them. They used Grossi as their technical expert, but that is not his job. So Jonathan Powell took his own team".

"The UK team were surprised by what the Iranians put on the table," the official added, describing the proposal as incomplete but meaningful progress.