The Trump administration said they would exclude electronics like smartphones and laptops from reciprocal tariffs, a move that could help keep the prices down for popular consumer electronics that aren’t usually made in the United States.

It would also benefit big tech companies like Apple and Samsung and chip makers like Nvidia.

US Customs and Border Protection said items like smartphones, laptops, hard drives, flat-panel monitors and some chips would qualify for the exemption.

Machines used to make semiconductors are excluded too.

That means they won’t be subject to the current 145 percent tariffs levied on China or the 10 percent baseline tariffs elsewhere.

Reliance on Asia

It's the latest tariff change by the Trump administration, which has made several U-turns in its massive plan to put tariffs in place on goods from most countries.