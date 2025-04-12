BIZTECH
2 min read
Trump exempts smartphones and laptops from tariffs
The decision acknowledges the heavy reliance on Asian supply chains and aims to avoid price hikes while still encouraging domestic manufacturing.
00:00
Trump exempts smartphones and laptops from tariffs
About 90 percent of iPhones are produced and assembled in China, according to Wedbush Securities. / Photo: AP / AP
April 12, 2025

The Trump administration said they would exclude electronics like smartphones and laptops from reciprocal tariffs, a move that could help keep the prices down for popular consumer electronics that aren’t usually made in the United States.

It would also benefit big tech companies like Apple and Samsung and chip makers like Nvidia.

US Customs and Border Protection said items like smartphones, laptops, hard drives, flat-panel monitors and some chips would qualify for the exemption.

Machines used to make semiconductors are excluded too.

That means they won’t be subject to the current 145 percent tariffs levied on China or the 10 percent baseline tariffs elsewhere.

RelatedTRT Global - China's 125% tariffs on US goods take effect amid trade war

Reliance on Asia

It's the latest tariff change by the Trump administration, which has made several U-turns in its massive plan to put tariffs in place on goods from most countries.

RECOMMENDED

The goal is to encourage more domestic manufacturing.

But the exemptions seem to acknowledge that the current electronics supply chain is virtually all in Asia, and it will be challenging to shift that to the US.

For example, about 90 percent of iPhones are produced and assembled in China, according to Wedbush Securities.

The move takes off “a huge black cloud overhang for now over the tech sector and the pressure facing US Big Tech”, said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives in a research note.

Trump previously said he would consider exempting some companies from tariffs.

Neither Apple nor Samsung responded to a request for comment early Saturday. Nvidia declined to comment.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

RelatedTRT Global - China fires back in trade war, raising tariffs on US goods to 125%

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot