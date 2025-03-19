After years of hostilities, Armenia has finally come to terms with the need to accept Azerbaijan’s latest proposals for a peace agreement .

Although the deal itself was a “compromise” for Armenia, as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan puts it; there are still two prerequisites Yerevan must fulfil before Azerbaijan agrees to sign it.

Hours after the announcement of a peace deal, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry announced that Armenia must amend its constitution to remove territorial claims against Azerbaijan, and the “obsolete and dysfunctional” OSCE Minsk Group must be dismantled.

“The next step is to remove territorial claims against Azerbaijan from Armenia’s Constitution. At the same time, the Minsk Group and its remnants must be abolished,” Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated .

Why does Azerbaijan want the Armenian Constitution changed?

Azerbaijan has long underlined that Armenia must amend its constitution to eliminate indirect references to Karabakh’s so-called “independence” before a lasting peace treaty can be finalised.

Last month, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reiterated that normalising relations with Armenia would be impossible unless Yerevan made these constitutional changes.

The issue centres on a contentious preamble that references Armenia’s 1990 Declaration of Independence, which itself is rooted in the 1989 Joint Statement on the “Reunification of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic and the Mountainous Region of Karabakh.”

Azerbaijan views this language as a plain violation of its territorial integrity and demands a constitutional amendment. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has already admitted that the wording makes territorial claims against Azerbaijan and needs to be changed.

However, the preamble cannot be amended directly, meaning the only way to remove the reference is by adopting a completely new constitution, according to Zaur Shiriyev, a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment, a think tank based in the US.

“Armenia must draft a new constitution, organise a national referendum, and ensure sufficient voter turnout for validation, which is a delicate balancing act for Armenia,” Shiriyev tells TRT World.

“For Armenia to move forward with a new constitution, its leadership must convince the public that this step is part of a broader peace effort, potentially tied to the signing of a peace agreement.”

Reciprocating Azerbaijan’s demand, Armenia last month called for a national referendum to change its constitution.

However, Yerevan has failed many times up to date to counter the separatist elements within the country that continue to make claims on Karabakh.

Similarly, it had also dismissed the issue as an “internal matter,” despite its direct implications for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty.

Baku views this as an outright refusal to address the core issue that fueled the decades-long conflict and as a failure to recognise its national security concerns.

All roads lead to Karabakh

Tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia date back to 1991, when Armenian forces occupied Karabakh –an area internationally recognised as Azerbaijani territory– along with seven adjacent regions. The occupation displaced nearly a million Azerbaijanis, forcing them into refugee status.

The tensions escalated in 2020 when Armenian forces attacked Azerbaijani civilians. In the ensuing war, over the course of 44 days, Azerbaijan liberated multiple cities, as well as 300 illegal settlements and villages.

Hostilities ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire, widely seen as an Armenian defeat, yet the Armenian separatists remained in Karabakh under Russian peacekeeper protection.

Consequently, in 2023, with Türkiye’s support, Azerbaijan launched a 24-hour anti-terrorist operation, reclaiming full control and forcing Armenian forces to surrender.

By the time the self-declared separatist government backed by Armenia agreed to dissolve, Azerbaijani authorities had already taken full control of the region.

For decades, countering Armenian terrorism has been a key priority for Türkiye, particularly in response to attacks by the so-called Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA) and other terror groups.