Russia and Pakistan are holding talks on a potential agreement in the oil sector, signaling a deepening of energy cooperation as both countries look to advance strategic and economic interests.

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said discussions are underway between the two sides’ energy ministries, according to remarks published on Tuesday by Russia’s RIA news agency.

He said Pakistan is keen to work with Russia in areas where Moscow has strong expertise, including oil exploration, production and refining.

“All of these areas are Russia’s strengths,” Aurangzeb said. “We would be very happy if Russia agreed on an agreement in this sector with Pakistan.”

Russia’s search for diversified energy supplies