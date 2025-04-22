At least 47 more civilians have been killed in artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan, the military said.

A military statement said on Tuesday that the rebel group continued its "indiscriminate bombardment" of the city, firing around 250 artillery shells at the city’s neighbourhoods.

Ten women were among the victims, while dozens of civilians were injured and transferred to hospitals, the statement said.

The army said its forces had destroyed an RSF artillery shelling platform in northern El-Fasher.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the report.

Deaths and displacement