WAR ON GAZA
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UNICEF expresses 'outrage' after Israeli troops kill two water contractors in Gaza
Humanitarian operations at a critical water filling point suspends following the fatal shooting by Israeli forces of two drivers.
UNICEF expresses 'outrage' after Israeli troops kill two water contractors in Gaza
UNICEF urges probe after two contractors killed in Gaza (Photo: FILE) / Reuters
7 hours ago

UNICEF has said that Israeli troops killed two civilian contractors delivering water for the UN children's fund in northern Gaza, expressing fury over the deaths.

"UNICEF is outraged by the killing of two drivers of trucks contracted by UNICEF to provide clean water to families in the Gaza Strip," it said in a statement.

UNICEF said the incident took place at the Mansoura water filling point in northern Gaza, which is "the only operational truck filling point for the Mekorot water supply line serving Gaza City."

"The incident, in which two other people were injured, occurred during routine water trucking operations, with no changes in movement or procedures," it said, adding that the point was used "multiple times a day" by UNICEF and its humanitarian partners.

Later on Saturday, medical sources told Anadolu Agency that Israel killed another Palestinian in northern Rafah, south of Gaza, in another violation of the ceasefire.

RelatedTRT World - Women, girls made up unusually high share of Gaza war deaths: UN
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Occupied West Bank raid

In occupied West Bank, Israeli soldiers have assaulted and detained two Palestinian children during a raid on Saturday in the town of Al-Mughayyir in the occupied West Bank.

Video footage emerged on social media showing soldiers surrounding the boys, with one soldier seen grabbing and shoving a child by force while others restrained the second.

According to official figures, Israel is holding 360 Palestinian children in prisons where they face conditions similar to adult detainees.

These arrests come as Israeli forces also raided the towns of Birzeit and Beitunia.

Since October 2023, violence by Israeli forces and occupiers in the occupied West Bank escalated, killing more than 1,148 Palestinians and leading to nearly 22,000 arrests.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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