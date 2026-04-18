UNICEF has said that Israeli troops killed two civilian contractors delivering water for the UN children's fund in northern Gaza, expressing fury over the deaths.

"UNICEF is outraged by the killing of two drivers of trucks contracted by UNICEF to provide clean water to families in the Gaza Strip," it said in a statement.

UNICEF said the incident took place at the Mansoura water filling point in northern Gaza, which is "the only operational truck filling point for the Mekorot water supply line serving Gaza City."

"The incident, in which two other people were injured, occurred during routine water trucking operations, with no changes in movement or procedures," it said, adding that the point was used "multiple times a day" by UNICEF and its humanitarian partners.

Later on Saturday, medical sources told Anadolu Agency that Israel killed another Palestinian in northern Rafah, south of Gaza, in another violation of the ceasefire.