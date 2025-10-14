Israel has told the United Nations it will only allow 300 aid trucks, half the agreed number, into Gaza from Wednesday and that no fuel or gas will be allowed into the enclave except for specific needs related to humanitarian infrastructure, according to a note seen by Reuters and confirmed by the UN.

Olga Cherevko, a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Gaza, confirmed on Tuesday that the UN had received the note from COGAT, the arm of the Israeli military that “controls aid flows” into Gaza.

COGAT had said on Friday that it expected about 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily during the ceasefire.

Earlier, the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross called for all crossings into Gaza to be opened to allow desperately needed aid into the Palestinian territory.

A fragile truce in Gaza, introduced under US President Donald Trump's plan, needs to see crossings opened to flood the famine-hit territory with aid, they said.