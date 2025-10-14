WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel halves aid access, bars fuel into Gaza
Israel had agreed to about 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily during the ceasefire.
Israel halves aid access, bars fuel into Gaza
United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross have called for all crossings into Gaza. / Reuters
October 14, 2025

Israel has told the United Nations it will only allow 300 aid trucks, half the agreed number, into Gaza from Wednesday and that no fuel or gas will be allowed into the enclave except for specific needs related to humanitarian infrastructure, according to a note seen by Reuters and confirmed by the UN.

Olga Cherevko, a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Gaza, confirmed on Tuesday that the UN had received the note from COGAT, the arm of the Israeli military that “controls aid flows” into Gaza.

COGAT had said on Friday that it expected about 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily during the ceasefire.

Earlier, the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross called for all crossings into Gaza to be opened to allow desperately needed aid into the Palestinian territory.

A fragile truce in Gaza, introduced under US President Donald Trump's plan, needs to see crossings opened to flood the famine-hit territory with aid, they said.

RECOMMENDED

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA's spokesperson Jens Laerke added, "We need all of them open."

Laerke said that the UN had 190,000 metric tonnes of aid waiting and ready to go into Gaza.

RelatedTRT World - UN, ICRC demand opening of all Gaza crossings to allow in aid


SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal