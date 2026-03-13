The second batch of Epstein-related documents, released in early March, could have been one of the year’s biggest political stories.

Containing purported FBI interview materials that some interpreted as alleging sexual misconduct involving a sitting US president, they seemed poised to dominate headlines for weeks.

Instead, the story faded after roughly 48 hours, just as the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, which seized global attention.

The drop in public attention is measurable.

Google Trends data tracking worldwide searches for “Epstein files” over the past three months shows a sustained rise through the end of January and February, peaking around the major disclosure moments.

In the final days of February, however, the trend drops sharply, with searches falling in a near-vertical decline.

The March files were, by nearly every measure, more politically damaging than previous ones.

However, the new batch of files released on 5 March, which included documents the Department of Justice had previously and improperly withheld, received only a fraction of the coverage that welcomed the January 30 mass release.

The main driver of the attacks across the Middle East is primarily the need to prevent the full exposure of the Epstein files, according to Ulvi Keser, Professor of International Relations at Final International University.

“American history has long been a history of conspiracies. If you look at two hundred years of it, you simply cannot find another country where there have been so many assassination attempts against sitting presidents,” Keser tells TRT World.

“The US had spent months, even years, hesitating over any strike on Iran, unable to accurately assess Iran's military capabilities, using Ukraine as a testing ground to gauge Russia's military strength, and similarly pushing Israel forward in the Middle East to probe Iran's defences, without getting the results it wanted.”

“The US still had serious question marks over Iran. And then, suddenly, it launches these extraordinarily bold strikes on the region. That alone tells you there is something else going on beneath the surface,” Keser adds.

Related TRT World - From Iraq to Iran, why does the US 'preemptive' strike doctrine sound hollow again?

Coincidence, or calculation?

The idea that military escalation can function as a tool of domestic news management is not a fringe theory. In political science, it has a name, diversionary war , and it has a well-documented history.

For decades, political scientists have described how leaders facing domestic pressure, scandal, economic anxiety, or cratering approval ratings may turn to foreign military action to reset the public conversation.

Some analysts now argue that the war with Iran fits this pattern with uncomfortable precision.