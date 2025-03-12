The United Nations is seeking ways to improve efficiency and cut costs as it turns 80 this year amid a cash crisis, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said - but don't liken it to the US effort by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

"Nothing to do with that kind of initiative," said Guterres on Wednesday, when asked if he was creating a UN version of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, which is spearheaded by Musk and has made sweeping cuts to the US federal workforce.

"We are talking about completely different processes, methodologies and objectives. This is a continuation and an intensification of work that we have always been doing," he told reporters when announcing the creation of a UN80 taskforce.

Two UN officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged that Trump's return to office in January had added urgency and ambition to the efficiency effort.

Trump said in February that the UN has "great potential and ... we'll continue to go along with it, but they got to get their act together." The UN pushed back at the time, saying Guterres has worked tirelessly to implement reforms.

"My objective is to move as soon as possible in areas where I have the authority – and to urge member states to consider the many decisions that rest with them," Guterres said.

"This goes far beyond the technical. Budgets at the United Nations are not just numbers on a balance sheet – they are a matter of life and death for millions around the world.



We must ensure value for money while advancing shared values," he said.

The move comes as the United Nations, founded in October 1945, faces a liquidity crisis for at least the seventh year in a row. Not all 193 UN member states pay their mandatory regular dues in full or on time, Guterres said.