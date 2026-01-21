Denmark's foreign minister has said it was a "positive" sign that Donald Trump had said he wanted to avoid military force in Greenland, but stressed the US president had not backed away from his threat to seize the Arctic territory.

"What is quite clear after this speech is that the president's ambition remains intact," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told reporters on Wednesday in Copenhagen, referring to a speech by Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"It is, of course, positive in isolation that the president said that about the military, but it doesn't make the problem go away."

Lokke noted that it had been stated "very clearly that it is better to own than to rent" and that Trump did not believe that Denmark could take care of Greenland.

In Davos on Wednesday, Trump for the first time assured that he "won't use force" but demanded "immediate negotiations" to acquire the island from Denmark.

Following a parliamentary meeting with Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, Lokke Rasmussen reiterated that the territory is not for sale.

He stressed that "one does not trade in people. One can trade between people, but one does not trade people".

He also reiterated what had been agreed during a meeting between him, his Greenlandic counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt, US Vice President JD Vance, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on January 14 in Washington.

During the meeting, the countries agreed on the establishment of a working group.