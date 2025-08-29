August 29, 2025
Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced on Friday.
“We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who has been the manager of our professional football team since the 2024-2025 season.
“We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career,” Fenerbahce said in a statement.
The move came two days after the Istanbul side was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League playoffs by Benfica.
Mourinho, the Portuguese manager known for his trophy-laden career in Europe, recorded 37 wins, 14 draws and 11 losses in 62 matches across all competitions with Fenerbahce.
He had been in charge of Fenerbahce since June of last year.
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies