SPORT
1 min read
Fenerbahce part ways with coach Jose Mourinho
Departure follows Champions League playoff elimination by Benfica.
Fenerbahce part ways with coach Jose Mourinho
Fenerbahce has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced on Friday. / Reuters
August 29, 2025

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced on Friday.

“We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who has been the manager of our professional football team since the 2024-2025 season.

“We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career,” Fenerbahce said in a statement.

The move came two days after the Istanbul side was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League playoffs by Benfica.

RECOMMENDED

Mourinho, the Portuguese manager known for his trophy-laden career in Europe, recorded 37 wins, 14 draws and 11 losses in 62 matches across all competitions with Fenerbahce.

He had been in charge of Fenerbahce since June of last year.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war