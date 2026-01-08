WORLD
Police officer killed near Tehran as protests due to economic crisis sweep Iran
Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month over worsening economic conditions in the country.
Protesters march in downtown Tehran, Iran, on December 29 2025. / Reuters
January 8, 2026

An Iranian police officer was killed in clashes during protests near the capital Tehran, local media reported on Thursday.

According to local reports, Lt Col Shahin Dehghan was fatally stabbed during unrest in the city of Malard, west of the capital.

Security authorities said investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest those involved in the incident.

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month that started on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, the heart of the capital’s business activity, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several other cities across the country.

Iranian authorities have not released official figures on casualties.

Meanwhile, Tasnim news agency said the number of police officers injured during the protests rose to 568, while 66 members of the paramilitary Basij forces were also wounded.

Iran has seen weeks of protests amid a deteriorating economy and a sharp fall in the value of the national currency, with the rial recently sliding past 1,350,000 against the US dollar.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
