An Iranian police officer was killed in clashes during protests near the capital Tehran, local media reported on Thursday.

According to local reports, Lt Col Shahin Dehghan was fatally stabbed during unrest in the city of Malard, west of the capital.

Security authorities said investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest those involved in the incident.

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month that started on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, the heart of the capital’s business activity, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several other cities across the country.