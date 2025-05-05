Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces launched a second drone strike in as many days on Port Sudan, targeting fuel depots in the eastern city, security sources told Reuters, in a major escalation of a two-year-long conflict.

Large plumes of smoke and fire rose from the facility well into the afternoon as civil defence teams worked to contain a blaze there.

Military sources told Reuters that the RSF used a drone at dawn on Monday to bomb the fuel storage facilities that they described as civilian infrastructure.

"This attack reflects a deliberate attempt by these militias to paralyse life and target citizens' basic needs," Sudan's energy and petroleum minister Mohiedienn Naiem Mohamed Saied said.

The sources labelled the strike part of a "criminal campaign by the militia."

Speaking from the site, Saied condemned what he described as a "terrorist operation" aimed at crippling essential services.

He said fires had engulfed major fuel storage facilities after the drone hit a diesel depot and the blaze spread to nearby tanks, according to a ministry statement.

There were fears it could trigger a wider disaster in the densely populated area, Saied said.