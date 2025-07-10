The death toll from flash floods in Texas has climbed to at least 119, with rescue teams continuing to search for the more than 170 people still missing, officials said.

Kerr County, the worst-hit region, reported 95 deaths, including 59 adults and 36 children.

Authorities said 27 bodies remain unidentified.

The rest of the fatalities occurred in nearby counties.

As recovery operations expand, public scrutiny has intensified over the state’s emergency alert system.

Investigations by Texas Public Radio and KSAT reveal that a 4:22 am request for a mass-alert message was delayed due to approval issues, leaving some residents unaware of the flood threat until hours later.

"There are 161 people believed to be missing in Kerr County alone," officials said.

Among them are five campers and one counsellor from Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp near the Guadalupe River.

Residents returning to their homes are confronting widespread destruction.

Officials urged people to avoid interfering with search teams, as heavy equipment is being used to clear debris.