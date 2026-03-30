Heavy rain that triggered severe flooding and caused buildings to collapse killed 45 people and injured 74 in Afghanistan and Pakistan over the last five days, authorities have said, with Kabul also warning of continued risks from bad weather.

Most of the deaths in war-shattered Afghanistan were reported from the central and eastern provinces, including Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Daykundi and Logar, where torrential rain triggered flash floods and landslides, destroying 130 homes, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Monday.

Conditions remained "unstable" in parts of the country on Monday, with continued risk of further rain and flooding in some areas, it said.

"In total, 1,140 families have been affected," NDMA said in a statement.

In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which shares a border with Afghanistan, at least 17 people, including 14 children, were killed and 25 injured as heavy rainfall caused roofs and walls of houses to collapse, the province's disaster management authority said.