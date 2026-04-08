The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has condemned the killing of at least three journalists by Israeli attacks in Gaza and Lebanon in a single day, calling for urgent international action and accountability.

"These are not isolated tragedies; they reflect a systematic failure to uphold the most basic protections owed to civilian journalists under international law,” CPJ's Regional Director Sara Qudah said in a statement.

She added that without accountability, these attacks will continue to escalate.

Mohammed Samir Washah, a correspondent for Al Jazeera Mubasher, was killed on Wednesday by an Israeli drone strike on his car in Gaza City.