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Top press freedom group condemns Israel for killing of three journalists in Gaza and Lebanon
The Committee to Protect Journalists calls for urgent international action as media fatalities in the region are reaching record-breaking levels.
Top press freedom group condemns Israel for killing of three journalists in Gaza and Lebanon
CPJ has called for accountability after journalists killed in Israeli strikes. / Reuters
18 hours ago

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has condemned the killing of at least three journalists by Israeli attacks in Gaza and Lebanon in a single day, calling for urgent international action and accountability.

"These are not isolated tragedies; they reflect a systematic failure to uphold the most basic protections owed to civilian journalists under international law,” CPJ's Regional Director Sara Qudah said in a statement.

She added that without accountability, these attacks will continue to escalate.

Mohammed Samir Washah, a correspondent for Al Jazeera Mubasher, was killed on Wednesday by an Israeli drone strike on his car in Gaza City.

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In Lebanon, separate Israeli attacks killed Ghada Dayekh, a presenter with Sawt Al-Farah, and Suzan Khalil, a reporter affiliated with Al-Manar TV and Al-Nour Radio.

The killings come amid intensified Israeli bombardment across Lebanon despite a ceasefire between the US, Israel, and Iran announced hours earlier.

According to CPJ, the war in Gaza has become the deadliest conflict for journalists ever recorded, with at least 260 killed since October 2023.

More journalists have also been killed in Lebanon in recent weeks following the outbreak of the Iran war on 28 February.

RelatedTRT World - Death toll in Lebanon hits 254 in deadliest Israeli escalation
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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