WORLD
1 min read
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voices concern that Trump’s push to acquire Greenland could divert attention from Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
Zelenskyy looks on as he meets his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kiev, Ukraine on January 16, 2026. / Reuters
January 20, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he was worried US President Donald Trump's push to take Greenland could be diverting focus away from Russia's invasion, now approaching its four-year mark.

Trump last week threatened European nations with tariffs of up to 25 percent for opposing his plans to acquire Greenland, drawing anger from Brussels and putting the NATO military alliance under unprecedented strain.

Ukraine, which is currently battling a wave of Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure, is keen to avoid a dispute that could fracture unity among its Western allies."I'm worried about any loss of focus during a full-scale war," Zelenskyy told reporters.

RelatedTRT World - Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe

He added that the dispute surrounding Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory, and the Ukraine war should not be seen as "interchangeable".

RECOMMENDED

"We have a full-scale war, we have a specific aggressor, and we have specific victims," he said.

He also called for Washington to engage in diplomacy with Europe.

"I want very, very much America to hear Europe, to truly hear it in the format of diplomacy. I think that's what will happen and I strongly believe there won't be any major threats," he said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat