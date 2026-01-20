Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he was worried US President Donald Trump's push to take Greenland could be diverting focus away from Russia's invasion, now approaching its four-year mark.

Trump last week threatened European nations with tariffs of up to 25 percent for opposing his plans to acquire Greenland, drawing anger from Brussels and putting the NATO military alliance under unprecedented strain.

Ukraine, which is currently battling a wave of Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure, is keen to avoid a dispute that could fracture unity among its Western allies."I'm worried about any loss of focus during a full-scale war," Zelenskyy told reporters.

He added that the dispute surrounding Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory, and the Ukraine war should not be seen as "interchangeable".