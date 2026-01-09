Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, on Friday vowed the Islamic Republic would not back down in the face of the biggest protests in years, as authorities pressed an internet blackout as part of a crackdown that has left dozens dead.

Protests have taken place across Iran for 13 days in a movement sparked by anger over the rising cost of living that is now marked by calls for the end of the clerical system that has ruled Iran since the 1979 revolution that ousted the pro-Western shah.

Internet monitor Netblocks said authorities had now imposed a "nationwide internet shutdown" for the last 24 hours that was violating the rights of Iranians and "masking regime violence".

Casualties rising

Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights, raising a previous toll of 45 issued the day earlier, said at least 51 protesters, including nine children under the age of 18, have been killed by security forces and hundreds more injured.

The demonstrations represent one of the biggest challenges yet to the Islamic Republic in its over four-and-a-half decades of existence.

The protests late Thursday were the biggest in Iran since 2022-2023 rallies nationwide, sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini after she was arrested for allegedly violating the Republic's strict dress code.

“Vandals and saboteurs”

However, Khamenei struck a defiant tone in his first comments on the escalating protests since January 3, calling the demonstrators "vandals" and "saboteurs", in a speech broadcast on state TV.

Khamenei said US President Donald Trump's hands "are stained with the blood of more than a thousand Iranians", in apparent reference to Israel's June war against the Islamic republic which the US supported and joined with strikes of its own.

He predicted the "arrogant" US leader would be "overthrown" like the imperial dynasty that ruled Iran up to the 1979 revolution.

"Last night in Tehran, a bunch of vandals came and destroyed a building that belongs to them to please the US president," he said in an address to supporters, as men and women in the audience chanted the mantra of "death to America".

"Everyone knows the Islamic Republic came to power with the blood of hundreds of thousands of honourable people; it will not back down in the face of saboteurs."

Threats by US President Trump