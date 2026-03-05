A joint operation by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Service (MIT) and Syrian security forces has foiled a planned terrorist attack in Damascus, according to officials in both countries.

Türkiye’s special envoy for Syria, Nuh Yilmaz, said on Thursday that the plot was prevented through cooperation between the National Intelligence Organization and Syrian security units.

“Our National Intelligence Organization and Syrian security forces carried out a joint operation that prevented a major terrorist attack in Damascus,” Yilmaz said on X, thanking those involved in the operation.

He added that cooperation between Türkiye and Syria would continue to deepen across multiple areas.

Daesh-linked cell targeted

Earlier, Syria’s Syrian Interior Ministry said internal security forces in the Rif Dimashq Governorate dismantled a cell affiliated with the Daesh terrorist organisation that had been planning a sabotage attack targeting the capital Damascus.