Venezuela has accused the United States of military harassment after Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino said five US fighter jets were detected near the country’s coast.

"They are fighter jets. Imperialism has dared to approach the Venezuelan coast," Padrino said in a state television broadcast.

He described the flights as "a provocation" and "a threat to the security of the nation".

Padrino warned that any US attack would trigger a "national mobilisation", adding: "I denounce before the world the military harassment, the military threat of the United States Government against the people of Venezuela."

Tensions between Caracas and Washington have escalated in recent weeks.

The US deployed 10 F-35 aircraft to Puerto Rico last month as part of its largest military build-up in the Caribbean in decades, which also includes eight warships and a nuclear submarine.

President Nicolas Maduro has called the mobilisation a "siege" and a "threat."

Legal justification?