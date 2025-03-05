Illegal Israeli settlers have intensified their incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan amid restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshippers into the flashpoint site.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said on Wednesday that 237 settlers forced their way into the mosque's courtyards, protected by Israeli police.

The settlers entered the mosque through the western Al Mugharbah Gate, a route frequently used during such incursions, it added.

Meanwhile, around 80,000 Palestinians performed the Tarawih prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday night despite Israeli restrictions.

Tarawih prayer is a voluntary prayer that is performed during the fasting month of Ramadan after Isha, the last evening prayer.

Related Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers storm into Al-Aqsa Mosque

A broader Israeli policy