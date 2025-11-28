European governments are increasingly debating stronger retaliatory measures as suspected Russian hybrid attacks intensify across the continent, the Politico news site reported on Thursday.
Officials and diplomats from several European capitals told Politico that options now on the table include joint offensive cyber operations targeting Russian military-linked infrastructure, faster attribution of hybrid attacks to Moscow, and surprise NATO drills on the alliance’s eastern flank.
Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said Moscow is “constantly testing the limits” and urged a more “proactive response."
“It’s not talking that sends a signal, it’s doing,” she said.
The debate follows a sharp rise in alleged Russian activities.
In recent months, drones reportedly linked to Russia violated airspace in Poland and Romania, while unknown drones disrupted airports and military facilities across Western Europe.
A key rail line between the Polish capital Warsaw and the Ukrainian capital Kiev was also sabotaged, prompting Poland to deploy 10,000 troops to protect critical infrastructure.
According to the Bratislava-based think tank GLOBSEC, more than 110 sabotage attempts were recorded across Europe between January and July, mainly in Poland and France, involving individuals with links to Moscow.
After the rail incident, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia of engaging in “state terrorism.”
Standing ‘firm’
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned the attacks posed an “extreme danger” to the bloc and said Europe must deliver a “strong response.”
Italy has also shifted its posture.
Defence Minister Guido Crosetto criticised Europe’s “inertia” and published a 125-page plan proposing a European Centre for Countering Hybrid Warfare, a 1,500-strong cyber force and new units specialised in artificial intelligence.
Kevin Limonier, a professor and deputy director at the Paris-based GEODE think tank, said EU states, unlike Russia, must act within rule-of-law constraints, raising questions about how far they can go in covert operations.
Some members of NATO, including Denmark, the Czech Republic and the UK, already conduct offensive cyber operations, while others, such as Germany and Romania, are expanding legal powers to shoot down drones over sensitive sites.
NATO officials stress that the alliance will not mirror Russia’s tactics but should reinforce deterrence.
Former NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said rapid public attribution of attacks and “no-notice” military exercises near Russia’s borders could send a unified message of resolve.
Swedish Chief of Defence Gen. Michael Claesson said Europe must avoid letting “fear of escalation” dictate policy. “We need to be firm,” he said.