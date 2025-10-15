In yet another example of how some Silicon Valley firms collude with the Israeli state to suppress Palestinian voices, social media giant Meta has permanently deleted the Instagram account of slain Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafarawi, just hours after he was shot and killed on Sunday by members of an Israeli-linked clan in the Sabra district of Gaza City.

Aljafarawi, 28, had spent the last two years documenting Israel’s relentless bombardment and alleged war crimes in Gaza for his 4.5-million-strong audience on Instagram, as well as various news outlets, including TRT World.

In one of his last and most widely circulated videos, posted on the day the latest ceasefire was declared, AlJafarawi filmed himself walking through the streets of Gaza, broadcasting the news to those cut off by the ongoing internet blackout.

Now, both he and his work have been wiped from the digital record, including archives such as the Wayback Machine.

According to Palestinian sources, Aljafarawi was killed during clashes on October 12 between Hamas security forces and members of a ‘militia’ that collaborated with Israeli forces. Multiple media reports indicate he was surrounded by armed men and shot seven times.

Israel’s ties with Hamas opponents

It is no secret that Israel has been arming groups opposed to Hamas in Gaza during its genocidal war that claimed the lives of over 67,000 people in the besieged enclave.

On June 5, 2025, Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu openly admitted that Israel has “activated” some clans of Palestinians in Gaza that are opposed to Hamas, though at the time it was not immediately clear what role they would play.

His comments on social media were the first public acknowledgement of Israel’s backing of armed Palestinian groups within Gaza, based around powerful clans or extended families.

In a video posted to his X account, Netanyahu said the government made the move on the advice of “security officials,” in order to save the lives of Israeli soldiers.

Meta’s double kill

Meta justified its erasure of Aljafarawi’s account under its policy on “dangerous organisations and individuals,” a label it has repeatedly used to purge pro-Palestinian journalists and activists from its platforms.

The company provided no evidence for its assertion.

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese condemned the move, likening the erasure of a killed journalist’s account to “killing them twice,” in a post shared on X.