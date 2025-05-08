France's Dassault Aviation, the producer of Rafale fighter jets, saw a 3.3 percent plunge in its shares in two days after Pakistan said it shot down multiple Indian warplanes, including Rafales, during a recent cross-border escalation.

The share value of the French giant was down from $373.8 (€331.2) to $362.05 (€320.2) on Thursday 0900 GMT.

Pakistani officials said it downed five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale jets, after India launched "Operation Sindoor" late on Tuesday, targeting what New Delhi said were nine "terrorist infrastructure” sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Indian officials have yet to comment on Pakistan's claims.

Loss in combat, loss in shares