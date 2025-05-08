WORLD
2 min read
Dassault shares drop after reports of Pakistan shooting down India's Rafale jets
The French aviation giant's value dropped from $373.8 to $362.05 after Pakistan claimed to have shot down multiple Indian Rafale fighter jets.
00:00
Dassault shares drop after reports of Pakistan shooting down India's Rafale jets
A high-ranking French intelligence official confirmed to the network that Pakistan had downed one Rafale jet, and that French authorities were looking into whether more than one was brought down. / Reuters
May 8, 2025

France's Dassault Aviation, the producer of Rafale fighter jets, saw a 3.3 percent plunge in its shares in two days after Pakistan said it shot down multiple Indian warplanes, including Rafales, during a recent cross-border escalation.

The share value of the French giant was down from $373.8 (€331.2) to $362.05 (€320.2) on Thursday 0900 GMT.

Pakistani officials said it downed five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale jets, after India launched "Operation Sindoor" late on Tuesday, targeting what New Delhi said were nine "terrorist infrastructure” sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Indian officials have yet to comment on Pakistan's claims.

RelatedTRT Global - Current tensions between India and Pakistan explained

Loss in combat, loss in shares

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, CNN reported on Wednesday that a high-ranking French intelligence official confirmed to the network that Pakistan had downed one Rafale jet, and that French authorities were looking into whether more than one was brought down.

This "would mark the first time that one of the sophisticated French-made warplanes has been lost in combat," CNN said.

In contrast, China's shares of Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC), the producer of Pakistan’s J-10C and JF-17 jets, which are said to have been used to shoot down the Indian aircraft, recorded a rise of more than 30 percent.

Rafale fighter jets are currently in use in six countries - France, Egypt, India, Croatia, Greece and Qatar.

RelatedTRT Global - India is escalating tensions with Pakistan to nullify Indus Waters Treaty — Ishaq Dar

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Yemen swears in new cabinet in Riyadh, appoints three women ministers
Gaza committee awaits 'Board of Peace' meeting to confirm funding pledges
Israel’s blatant West Bank move breaches international law, Oslo Accords: experts
US Vice President JD Vance visits Armenia, Azerbaijan to 'advance' peace
Turkish vice president meets Brazil's ambassador, discusses expanding cooperation ahead of COP31
UN rapporteur rebukes Herzog for falsifying history, says Beersheba was Ottoman—not Israeli—in 1917
Afghanistan has created conditions 'similar to or worse than' pre-9/11 attacks: Pakistan
Eritrea rejects Ethiopia's 'fabricated' claims of troops on its soil as tensions resurface
Egypt condemns Israel's moves to deepen annexation in occupied West Bank
Türkiye, seven other nations condemn Israel's measures to tighten control over occupied West Bank
53 migrants, including two babies, dead or missing after boat capsizes off Libya
What are Israel’s latest unlawful measures in occupied West Bank
TRT tabii's 'Rainbow Fascism' documentary investigates global reach of LGBTQ propaganda
Did Greek coastguard kill migrants on a boat?
Israeli forces kill four more Palestinians in eastern Rafah despite ceasefire