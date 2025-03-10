Mark Carney’s signature is already etched on Canada's currency. Now, he is about to leave his mark on its politics.

He has never held public office. Yet, in a stunning rise, Carney — former central banker, global finance heavyweight and climate advocate — has been elected leader of Canada's Liberal Party. In just under two months of political life, he has positioned himself as the country's 24th prime minister, succeeding Justin Trudeau.

At 59, Carney embodies the archetype of a modern technocrat: a career banker with an unmistakable globalist pedigree. A true Davos man, his worldview is shaped by the corridors of high finance and the elite halls of policymaking — credentials increasingly out of favour in Washington currently but deeply embedded in Canada's institutional DNA.

Carney's road to power was anything but conventional. He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard in 1988 and took a job at Goldman Sachs, where he spent the next few years navigating the high-stakes world of global finance. But something pulled him away.

In 1991, he left Wall Street and headed to Oxford, immersing himself in economic theory. Within four years, he'd earned both a master's degree and a PhD — sharpening the intellectual edge that would later define his career.

Carney did not just climb the ranks of global finance — he rewrote the playbook. As governor of Canada's central bank, he helped steer the country through the wreckage of the 2008 financial crisis, earning praise for his cool-headed leadership. Then came the call from London.

In 2013, Carney made history as the first non-British governor of the Bank of England in its 300-year existence — a Canadian suddenly sitting at the very heart of Britain's financial empire. The British press dubbed him a "rock star banker," a label that stuck as he jetted between Davos summits, climate conferences and closed-door meetings with world leaders.

Now, Carney steps into a different kind of turbulence — the unforgiving world of politics.

As Canada's next prime minister he will now try to steer his country through a looming trade war led by US President Donald Trump, a threat of annexation and an expected federal election.

Canada’s governing Liberal Party elected him its leader on Sunday in a landslide vote with 85.9 percent support, according to the AP.

Carney, many say, has a rare chance to break from outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pro-Israel stance and realign Canada's policy around human rights and international law in Gaza. Pro-peace advocacy group Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME) has asked the incoming PM to take decisive action over the Palestinian issue.

Carney, replaces Trudeau (in office since 2015), who announced his resignation in January but remains prime minister until his successor is sworn in in the coming days.



Widely expected to trigger an election in the coming days or weeks amid Trump’s sweeping tariff threats, Carney can choose to continue in office until October 20, 2025, when general elections are due.

Canada 'did not ask for this fight'



"We didn’t ask for this fight. But Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves," Carney said after being voted as the next leader of Canada's Liberal Party. "The Americans, they should make no mistake, in trade, as in hockey, Canada will win."

Carney said Canada will keep its initial retaliatory tariffs in place until "the Americans show us respect." The new PM navigated crises when he was the head of the Bank of Canada and when in 2013 he became the first noncitizen to run the Bank of England.

Trump's trade war and his talk of making Canada the 51st US state have infuriated Canadians, who are booing the American anthem at NHL and NBA games. Some are cancelling trips south of the border, and many are avoiding buying American goods when they can.