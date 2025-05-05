India has begun work to boost reservoir holding capacity at two hydroelectric projects in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, sources with knowledge of the matter said, after fresh tension with Pakistan led it to suspend a water-sharing pact.

The work represents the first tangible step by India to operate outside agreements covered by the Indus Waters Treaty, unbroken since 1960 despite three wars and several other conflicts between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Last month, however, New Delhi suspended the pact that ensures supply to 80 percent of Pakistani farms after an attack in India-administered Kashmir killed 26, and it identified two of the three assailants as Pakistani.

Islamabad has threatened international legal action over the suspension and denied any role in the attack, warning, "Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan ... will be considered as an act of war".

A "reservoir flushing" process to remove sediment began on Thursday, carried out by India's biggest hydropower company, state-run NHPC Ltd, and authorities in the territory, the three sources said.

The work may not immediately threaten supply to Pakistan, which depends on rivers flowing through India for much of its irrigation and hydropower, but it could eventually be affected if other projects launch similar efforts.

There are more than half a dozen such projects in the region.

India did not inform Pakistan about the work at the Salal and Baglihar projects, which is being done for the first time since they were built in 1987 and 2008/09, respectively, as the treaty had blocked such work, the sources added.

They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

India's NHPC and the neighbouring governments did not reply to emails to seek comment.

Since independence from British colonial rule in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, in addition to numerous short conflicts.

The flushing operation ran for three days from May 1, the sources said.

"This is the first time such an exercise has taken place and will help in more efficient power generation and prevent damage to turbines," one of the sources said.