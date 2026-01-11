At least 109 Iranian security members were killed during unrest sweeping several parts of the country over the past few days, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera channel has reported, citing Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

The outlet did not specify how many protesters were killed on Sunday.

Iran has been rocked by anti-government protests since December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, fueled by the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several cities.