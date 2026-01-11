January 11, 2026
At least 109 Iranian security members were killed during unrest sweeping several parts of the country over the past few days, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera channel has reported, citing Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.
The outlet did not specify how many protesters were killed on Sunday.
Iran has been rocked by anti-government protests since December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, fueled by the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several cities.
There are no official estimates on casualties.
A Tehran doctor, however, told Time magazine on condition of anonymity that six hospitals in the capital recorded “at least 217 protester deaths, most by live ammunition.”
