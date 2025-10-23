Nigeria's military has said it had killed 50 militants using drones to carry out multiple attacks on army bases in the volatile northeast.

In the early hours of Thursday, troops aided by fighter jets engaged insurgents who had launched coordinated attacks on bases in the towns of Dikwa, Mafa, and Gajibo in Borno state, as well as in Katarko in neighbouring Yobe state, a military spokesperson said in a statement.

The military did not say which faction was behind the attacks, but intelligence sources said that terrorists from the Daesh splinter group were responsible.

"The combined ground and air efforts resulted in the neutralisation of over 50 terrorists across all the locations," said Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, a military spokesperson in the northwest, in a statement.

He said several soldiers were wounded in the fighting, without giving numbers.

"Some vehicles and buildings were also gutted by fire from the terrorists' armed drones and RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) fire during the battle, especially in Mafa and Dikwa, where a part of the defences were momentarily breached," he said.

Armed insurgents are increasingly using drones, often commercial models modified to drop bombs or grenades.