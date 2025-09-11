EUROPE
4 min read
France mulls total ban on social media for under 15, digital curfew for teens
Teens exposed to harmful content online overnight risk emotional harm and unsafe habits, according to the French committee.
France mulls total ban on social media for under 15, digital curfew for teens
Harmful content online is driving calls for social media reform for minors. [File Photo] / AP
September 11, 2025

Children under 15 in France should be banned entirely from using social media, and those aged between 15 and 18 should face a nighttime "digital curfew", a French parliamentary committee urged on Thursday.

The recommendations were put forward in a report by the committee's lawmakers after months of testimony from families, social media executives and influencers.

President Emmanuel Macron's office has already indicated it wants to see a ban for children and young adolescents, after Australia last year started drafting its own landmark law with a prohibition for those under 16.

Committee chief Arthur Delaporte told AFP he would also file a criminal complaint with prosecutors against the massively popular short video platform TikTok for "endangering the lives" of users.

The committee had been set up in March, initially to examine TikTok and its psychological effects on minors after a 2024 lawsuit against the platform by seven families accusing it of exposing their children to content pushing them towards suicide.

Its lead report writer, Laure Miller, said the addictive design of TikTok and its algorithm "has been copied by other social media".

TikTok has stressed that the safety of young users of its app is its "top priority".

But Delaporte said that "there's no question that the platform knows what is going wrong, that their algorithm is problematic, and that there is a kind of active complicity in endangering" users.

Geraldine, the mother of an 18-year-old woman who committed suicide, told AFP that, after her daughter's death last year, she had discovered videos of self-harm her daughter had published and looked at on TikTok.

"TikTok didn't kill our little girl, because she wasn't well in any case," said Geraldine, 52, who declined to be identified by her last name.

However, she accused TikTok of falling short in its online moderation, which she believed had only deepened her daughter's dark impulses.

RelatedTRT Global - Teenage social media addiction: Growing crisis impacts studies, social ties

TikTok testimony

Executives for TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, told the parliamentary committee that the app used AI-enhanced moderation that last year caught 98 percent of content infringing its terms of service in France.

But for the lawmakers, those efforts were deemed insufficient, and TikTok's rules were "very easy to circumvent".

It also found that harmful content continued to proliferate on the app, and TikTok's algorithm was effective in drawing young users into loops reinforcing such content.

RECOMMENDED

In a criminal complaint seen by AFP, Delaporte said TikTok's Europe, Middle East and Africa chief Marlene Masure might be guilty of lying to the committee about TikTok's potential harms detailed in internal files leaked to US and French media.

"When they said they didn't know about that, to me that's lying under oath," he added.

The committee's report suggested that the ban on children under 15 using social media could be broadened to everyone under 18 if, within the next three years, the platforms did not respect European laws.

Its recommendation for a "digital curfew" for users aged 15 to 18 was for social media to be made unavailable to them between the hours of 10 pm and 8 am.

RelatedTRT Global - Social media, streaming sites spy on users, fail to protect data: FTC

More nations adopt precautionary measures

Governments worldwide are also moving to restrict children’s access to social media amid growing concerns over mental health, cyberbullying, and online predators.

Experts warn that early exposure to platforms like TikTok, Instagram, X, and Roblox can fuel anxiety, depression, and screen addiction.

Australia has introduced a world-first bill banning children under 16 from social media. Platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X, and Instagram could face fines up to $33 million for failing to block underage accounts.

South Korea has passed legislation banning phones and smart devices during school hours, effective March 2026.

Many nations have implemented similar restrictions, including Finland, Italy, the Netherlands and China.

Türkiye is planning phased age limits, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warning that screen addiction is “spreading like a plague.”

Meanwhile, platforms such as Roblox are tightening age verification and parental controls after criticism over child safety failures.

RelatedTRT Global - Should kids under 14 be banned from social media?

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires