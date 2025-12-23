London police have arrested Swedish activist Greta Thunberg at a demonstration in support of pro-Palestinian hunger strikers.

"Greta Thunberg was arrested under the Terrorism Act at the Prisoners for Palestine lock-on protest," Prisoners for Palestine said in a statement on Tuesday.

Thunberg's arrest makes her the highest-profile person to be detained by police since the government banned the Palestine Action group under anti-terror laws.

Thunberg was holding a sign reading "I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide", it added.

The 22-year-old was among hundreds of people who boarded a flotilla in October that tried to break through the Israeli blockade of Gaza.

City of London Police said officers had arrested three people on suspicion of criminal damage at a building in London's financial quarter.

It said the arrests came after "hammers and red paint were used to damage a building".

"A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They glued themselves nearby, and specialist officers are working to release them and bring them into police custody," a statement said.