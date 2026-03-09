WORLD
1 min read
US, South Korea kick off major springtime military drills
The Freedom Shield exercise, which runs through March 19, is aimed at strengthening the two allies' combined defence posture.
US, South Korea kick off major springtime military drills
The drill will be focused on assessing conditions to achieve the transfer of wartime operational control from the US to South Korea. / Reuters
8 hours ago

The US and South Korea launched a major annual joint springtime military exercise on Monday, with the number of planned field training drills cut sharply compared with last year, local media reported.

The Freedom Shield exercise, which will run through March 19, is aimed at strengthening the two allies' combined defence posture, Yonhap News Agency reported.

This year's drill, in which 18,000 troops are expected to participate, will be focused on assessing conditions to achieve the transfer of wartime operational control from the US to South Korea.

Seoul has been seeking to achieve the "conditions-based" handover of wartime command from Washington within President Lee Jae Myung's five-year term, which ends in 2030.

RECOMMENDED

The allies plan to conduct 22 field training drills during this year's exercise compared with 51 on-field drills staged last year under the government of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The move comes as South Korea seeks to create "favourable grounds" for possible dialogue between North Korea and the US ahead of President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to China from March 31 to April 2.

Pyongyang has long denounced South Korea and the US’s combined military exercises as "rehearsals for invasion."

RelatedTRT World - Interceptor shortage? South Korea, US discuss possible relocation of Patriot missiles to Middle East
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel kills three Palestinians in strike near mosque in Gaza City
Dhaka vindicated as killers of Bangladesh uprising leader arrested in India
UK insists it will not 'outsource' foreign policy to US
Arab League chief calls Iran's strikes on member states 'reckless'
Deadly Ukrainian strike hits Russia-controlled region: local official
Iran president: comments misread by 'enemy'
Explosion hits US embassy in Oslo
6 arrested as anti-Muslim protest outside Zohran Mamdani's residence sparks clashes
Iran claims American soldiers captured, but US denies
Netanyahu vows to continue war on Iran 'with all force'
Large-scale war 'unlikely' to topple Iran's military, clerical structure — intelligence report
US, Israel seeking 'disintegration of Iran' — security chief
Türkiye's Erdogan, Iraq's KRG leader discuss regional tensions, terror threats
Türkiye stepped up diplomacy to end Iran war: Fidan
Iran backtracks on pledge to spare Gulf neighbours, launches fresh strikes