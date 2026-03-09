The US and South Korea launched a major annual joint springtime military exercise on Monday, with the number of planned field training drills cut sharply compared with last year, local media reported.

The Freedom Shield exercise, which will run through March 19, is aimed at strengthening the two allies' combined defence posture, Yonhap News Agency reported.

This year's drill, in which 18,000 troops are expected to participate, will be focused on assessing conditions to achieve the transfer of wartime operational control from the US to South Korea.

Seoul has been seeking to achieve the "conditions-based" handover of wartime command from Washington within President Lee Jae Myung's five-year term, which ends in 2030.