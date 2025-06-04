Each year, millions of Muslims from around the world descend on Mecca in an atmosphere thick with devotion, humility, and a sense of sacred purpose. They arrive from every continent—young and old, rich and poor—bound by faith to fulfil one of Islam’s most profound obligations: the Hajj pilgrimage .

Hajj, a journey of spiritual transformation, is one of the five pillars of Islam, alongside the declaration of faith (Shahada), daily prayer (Salah), fasting during Ramadan (Siam), and almsgiving (Zakat). For Muslims who are physically and financially able, completing the Hajj at least once in a lifetime is not merely encouraged; it is mandatory.

Among those who have performed the Hajj, few can speak with the historical depth of Hasan Aksay, a former Turkish minister and now 94 years of age. In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Aksay recalls his first pilgrimage in the early 1960s, shortly after entering Parliament.

“There were no hotels, no tour groups, no luxury. We stayed in a Turkish dentist’s apartment in Mecca—six of us crammed into that humble space,” he says. “But what we lacked in comfort, we made up for in brotherhood.”

In those days, the pilgrimage was often the final act of a devout life, undertaken by the elderly after years of saving. Roads were unpaved, sanitation was rudimentary, and conveniences were rare or minimal. Yet, for Aksay, this very hardship sanctified the experience.

“Whether you sleep on the sand or under air conditioning, if your heart is sincere, Hajj transforms you. The Kaaba doesn’t care about your status. It pulls at your essence.”

‘We went not for ease, but for purification’

Hajj is not simply a physical trial—it is a journey of the soul, a ritual of humility and self-surrender passed down over centuries.

“We went not for ease, but for purification. There, you are no longer a member of Parliament, or a businessman, or a villager. You are a servant of God, nothing more. No one asks your name; they see your heart.”

He recalls one moment with particular clarity: under the searing sun at Arafat, drenched in sweat and dizzy from the heat, he was offered unexpected relief by a stranger.

“A tall African tribal chief, standing nearby, quietly took the umbrella that was held for him—and he himself held it over my head—for two hours. I tried to refuse, but he insisted. That is the Hajj spirit: an unspoken fraternity. The kind you don’t find in politics or business, but only in places where ego dies and worship begins.”

The former statesman’s voice grows quiet, almost reverent. “Even now, decades later, I remember the sound of the Azaan (call to prayer) echoing through the desert valleys. Hajj is a call, not just to prayer, but to unity, to justice, to conscience.”

“Hajj is the fast of the soul”