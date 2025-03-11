Fourteen US Congress members have demanded that the Trump administration immediately release Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate and a US resident known for his advocacy for Palestinian rights, saying the administration's "illegal actions set a dangerous precedent."

In a letter to Kristi Noem, Department of Homeland and Security's (DHS) secretary, the lawmakers said they "are horrified by the recent illegal abduction and now indefinite detention" of Khalil by DHS agents, unequivocally demanding his immediate release from DHS custody.

"Khalil has not been charged or convicted of any crime. As the administration proudly admits, he was targeted solely for his activism and organising as a student leader and negotiator for the Gaza Solidarity Encampment on Columbia University campus, protesting the Israeli government's brutal assault on the Palestinian people in Gaza and his university's complicity in this oppression," they said.

Khalil after his arrest was transferred over 2,100 kilometres away from his home to a site run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in central Louisiana state, the letter said, adding Khalil's constitutional rights have been violated.

"He has been denied meaningful access to counsel and any visitation from his family. This is absolutely unacceptable — and illegal."

Khalil, one of the most prominent faces of the university's protest movement that erupted in response to Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, was arrested on Sunday, officials said, adding the action was taken "in support of President Trump's executive orders prohibiting anti-Semitism, and in coordination with the Department of State."

But the Student Workers of Columbia Union said in a statement that Khalil had been detained on Saturday, describing him as "a Palestinian recent Columbia graduate and lead negotiator for last spring's Gaza solidarity encampment."