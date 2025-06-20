President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held in-depth talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Istanbul in a meeting described as a historic step toward regional peace.

The talks between the two leaders took place at Dolmabahce Palace on Friday and lasted just over an hour, Turkish presidency office said.

Türkiye will support Armenia's peace efforts with Azerbaijan, Erdogan's office said after the rare bilateral visit.

Erdogan's office said the pair had discussed the recent explosion of violence between Israel and Iran, which shares border with both Türkiye and Armenia.

"President Erdogan emphasised the significance of the consensus reached in the ongoing peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, given the current circumstances," and said Türkiye would continue to "provide full support to efforts aimed at developing the region with a 'win-win' approach".

They also addressed "potential steps to be taken within the framework of the normalisation process between Türkiye and Armenia", it said.

Erdogan also told Pashinyan that Türkiye was taking "all diplomatic means to ensure stability, not only in the Caucasus but across the entire region", notably engaging with other leaders "to avert the risks" posed by Iran-Israel standoff.

Pashinyan hails talks with Erdogan

In a post on X, Pashinyan said he had an "in-depth exchange" with Erdogan at which they "discussed the Armenia-Türkiye normalisation process, regional developments, and the importance of sustained dialogue".