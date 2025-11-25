Ukraine and Russia counted casualties on Tuesday after trading deadly overnight strikes, as negotiators scrambled to revise a framework to end the nearly four-year conflict ahead of a US-imposed deadline.

US President Donald Trump has given Kiev until November 27 — the American holiday of Thanksgiving — to respond to his proposal to end the fighting, a timeline and blueprint that European leaders have baulked at.

Kiev and its allies nonetheless spent the weekend hammering away at Washington's 28-point plan, which initially hewed close to Russia's hardline demands, requiring the invaded country to cede territory, cut its military and pledge never to join NATO.

An updated version, aiming to "uphold Ukraine's sovereignty", was in the works as the adversaries mounted battlefield pressure.

On Tuesday morning, Russia's acting governor of Rostov region said Ukrainian strikes killed at least three people.

"Tonight's enemy attack brought great grief," Yuri Sliusar said.

In the region's port city of Taganrog, which tallied one of the deaths, Mayor Svetlana Kambulova vowed "necessary response measures".

In the Krasnodar frontier region, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev called the overnight bombardment "one of the Kiev regime's most sustained and massive attacks".

Across the border in the Ukrainian capital, AFP journalists heard powerful explosions and saw people running for shelters as air raid sirens blared.

Russia won’t ease pressure on Ukraine

Authorities in Kiev reported that at least one person was killed and seven others wounded in the capital after a barrage of missiles and drones struck the country’s beleaguered energy sector.

"We must be cognisant that Russia will not ease its pressure on Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as his air force issued a countrywide missile warning.

Zelenskyy has described his country as being in a "critical moment", after last week saying Ukraine risked losing either its "dignity" or Washington as an ally.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who welcomed the original US plan, has threatened to seize more Ukrainian territory if Kiev walks away from the negotiations.

Russia's military already occupies around a fifth of Ukraine — much of it ravaged by years of fighting.

Kiev and its European allies say the war, the largest and deadliest on European soil since World War II, is an unprovoked and illegal land grab that has resulted in a tidal wave of violence and destruction.

Tens of thousands of civilians and military personnel have been killed since Russia launched its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022.