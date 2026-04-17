WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Hormuz open to all commercial vessels for remainder of ceasefire: Iran
US President Donald Trump welcomes Iran's announcement.
Hormuz open to all commercial vessels for remainder of ceasefire: Iran
A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz / Reuters
4 hours ago

Iran's foreign minister has said that passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire, in line with the truce in Lebanon.

The passage of vessels through the strait will be on the coordinated route as already announced by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran, Abbas Araghchi said on Friday in a post on X.

US President Donald Trump welcomed Iran's announcement.

"THANK YOU!" Trump wrote on Friday on his Truth Social platform, saying that Iran had announced the narrow waterway was "FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE."

But, he said, the US naval blockade of Iranian ports would remain in place until a peace deal with Tehran.

Traffic through the strait has remained extremely thin since the US-Israeli strikes began on Feb. 28, with daily transits mostly staying in single digits apart from a brief rise over the weekend.

RECOMMENDED

The latest US naval restrictions require shipowners to obtain clearance from both Iranian and American authorities to move oil and other goods out of the Gulf, adding to uncertainty over cargo flows.

Although three supertankers carrying non-Iranian crude managed to exit last week, very few cargoes have crossed the waterway over the past seven weeks, even before the blockade was imposed.

The Shalamar tanker had first attempted to enter the Gulf on Sunday, but turned back after US-Iran peace talks collapsed. It later completed the crossing and headed to Das Island, where it loaded crude before departing eastward on Thursday.

The US Central Command said on Thursday that 14 vessels had turned around over the previous three days, suggesting many shipowners remain unwilling to risk passage through the strait under current conditions.

The blockade reportedly stretches from the Omani coast near Ras al Hadd to the Iran-Pakistan border.

RelatedTRT World - Why the US-Iran Hormuz tug-of-war is unlikely to see an outright winner
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Europe's jet fuel may last for 6 weeks only: IEA
Calls for suspension of EU-Israel association agreement gain momentum
Israel blocks school route in occupied West Bank, but not learning
Israel reinstates soldiers accused of Sde Teiman base sexual abuse of Palestinian detainee
Israel continues to carry out deadly attacks in Lebanon
Poland slams Israel over abuses in Gaza as more European lawmakers criticise Tel Aviv
Iran-linked ships take new route into Gulf amid US blockade of Hormuz
Confusion over Lebanon-Israel talks as UK, France urge truce
Israel warns Lebanese residents to leave areas south of Zahrani River amid strikes
US says it targeted another suspected narco vessel in Pacific, killing three
Pakistan briefs Saudi Arabia on US–Iran mediation, secures fresh financial support
Why is US going back to World War II era, approaching automakers to make weapons?
Russian attacks on Ukraine leave three killed — local officials
FIFA chief says Iran 'for sure' participating in World Cup
Pentagon reportedly 'ramping up' possible Cuba military operation planning