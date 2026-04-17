Iran's foreign minister has said that passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire, in line with the truce in Lebanon.

The passage of vessels through the strait will be on the coordinated route as already announced by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran, Abbas Araghchi said on Friday in a post on X.

US President Donald Trump welcomed Iran's announcement.

"THANK YOU!" Trump wrote on Friday on his Truth Social platform, saying that Iran had announced the narrow waterway was "FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE."

But, he said, the US naval blockade of Iranian ports would remain in place until a peace deal with Tehran.

Traffic through the strait has remained extremely thin since the US-Israeli strikes began on Feb. 28, with daily transits mostly staying in single digits apart from a brief rise over the weekend.