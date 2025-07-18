On July 16, 2025, Israeli warplanes struck central Damascus , bombing the Defence Ministry, areas near the presidential palace, and military positions in Sweida. At least three people were killed and dozens were injured.



Israel claimed it was acting to protect the Druze community. The Druze in Syria, primarily concentrated in the Sweida region, have long had a complex relationship with the Syrian state, but had been hopeful for a peaceful future under the new Syrian leadership.

But Israel’s strike here wasn’t an anomaly. It was an expression of something much older and far more dangerous.

For decades, Israel has behaved like a rogue state, killing, attacking, and destroying with impunity. It has violated international law repeatedly, including UN Security Council Resolutions 242 and 2334 , which call for the withdrawal from occupied territories and an end to settlement activity. Israel's disregard for these has been well documented.



It has targeted nuclear scientists in Iran, bombed Syria hundreds of times, launched wars in Lebanon, and maintained a decades-long siege on Palestine’s Gaza—all while receiving billions in US military aid and political cover. According to the Congressional Research Service, the US has provided Israel with over $174 billion in bilateral assistance since 1948, including $3.8 billion annually under a 10-year memorandum of understanding.

This has led Israel not to preserve regional stability, but to sabotage it.

The latest Israeli air strike on Damascus damaged civilian buildings, government infrastructure, and electrical facilities. Multiple residential neighbourhoods were affected. Dozens were injured, while some remain trapped under the rubble. Though Israeli officials spoke of “precision” attacks, the impact was anything but contained.

A pattern of escalation



In Lebanon, Israel has ramped up its military offensive, despite a ceasefire. In the south, flattening homes, hospitals, and schools. Water and electrical networks have been destroyed. Journalists and medics have been killed.



According to Human Rights Watch , Israeli strikes have displaced tens of thousands of civilians since late 2023. Israeli leaders have openly threatened to send Lebanon “back to the Stone Age”— a warning made by Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in June 2024.

But the world barely blinks—until Hezbollah fires back, and then the calls for “both sides” to end escalations begin.

In April 2024, Israel bombed the Iranian consulate annexe in Damascus, killing 16 people, including senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders — a direct strike on diplomatic soil. Iran responded with hundreds of missiles and drones, triggering the most direct clash between the two countries to date.



Then, just over a year later, Israel escalated, launching unprecedented strikes deep inside Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and killing top military leaders. Iran retaliated with ballistic missiles. This was not a tit-for-tat. It was war, sparked by Israel, framed as self-defence, and met with silence by the very powers that claim to uphold international law.

And then there is Gaza…