Wildfires continue to burn across Southern Europe, as high temperatures persist in some areas while others see relief from the heatwave.

Albania has been battling serious wildfires since Friday, with blazes continuing to spread around the southern town of Himara, broadcaster RTSH reported on Friday.

Firefighters, police, and civil emergency teams have been on the ground for over 60 hours, as flames reignite each time the wind picks up.

Bulgaria’s wildfire situation is improving, though the blaze near the southwestern village of Strumyani remained “extremely large” and “widespread,” Deputy Interior Minister Tony Todorov said, according to the Bulgarian News Agency.

While not reported as threatening, active fires have also been recorded in other regions, including Pernik, Plovdiv, and Yambol.

"Over the past 24 hours, 269 fires have been extinguished. The fire in Strumyani is currently the most severe. The fire could spread south and east towards Pirin Park," Todorov said during a news briefing.

Southern Serbia has also been grappling with wildfires in the past week, while the risk remains high, according to broadcaster RTS.

In the city of Vranje, where a state of emergency has been declared, the

Fire situation is reportedly stabilising as active fires are being extinguished.