Iran said Sunday it would consider negotiations with the United States if the talks were confined to concerns about the militarisation of its nuclear programme.

In a statement posted on X, the country's UN mission said: "If the objective of negotiations is to address concerns vis-a-vis any potential militarisation of Iran's nuclear programme, such discussions may be subject to consideration."

The Iranian statement, while allowing for talks on concerns about militarisation, stressed that Tehran would not negotiate away what it stresses is its peaceful nuclear programme.

Related TRT Global - Trump revokes Iraq’s waiver to buy electricity from Iran

"However, should the aim be the dismantlement of Iran's peaceful nuclear programme to claim that what Obama failed to achieve has now been accomplished, such negotiations will never take place," Iran's mission said.