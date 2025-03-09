In a joint statement, Türkiye, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria have condemned all attempts to undermine Syria's security and also expressed support for its government.

A Regional security meeting between Syria and its regional neighbours Türkiye, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon, held in Jordan's capital Amman on Sunday, brought together foreign and defence ministers of the five countries, as well as their intelligence chiefs and military leaders.

Following the meeting, the countries issued a joint statement and affirmed their support for the "brotherly Syrian people in their efforts to rebuild their homeland on foundations that ensure Syria’s security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, while safeguarding the rights and safety of all its citizens."

Syria’s security and stability are "essential" for the security and stability of the region, the statement said.

The regional countries condemned all attempts and groups aimed at undermining Syria’s security, sovereignty, and peace.

"They also expressed support for the Syrian government in all measures it undertakes to reinforce the public order, protect Syria’s stability and the safety of its people," it added.

Israel’s aggression against Syria

The statement also condemned and rejected Israeli aggression against Syria.

"Israel’s attempts to interfere in Syrian affairs constitute a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law and an assault on Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and an escalation that will lead to further conflict," it said.

The participants urged the international community and the UN Security Council to uphold international law, end Israeli violations, and ensure Israel's withdrawal from all occupied Syrian territories.

They also called for Israel to stop its attacks and adhere to the Disengagement Agreement signed between Syria and Israel in 1974, while welcoming the outcomes of the Syrian National Dialogue Conference.