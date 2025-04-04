WORLD
1 min read
Greenland pushes back after Rubio claims it wants to leave Denmark
Greenland's PM Nielsen clarifies that while Greenland seeks eventual independence, it has no immediate plans to secede and does not wish to become American.
00:00
Greenland pushes back after Rubio claims it wants to leave Denmark
"Greenlanders are going to make a decision," Rubio told reporters at a press conference on Friday after meeting other NATO foreign ministers in Brussels. / Reuters
April 4, 2025

Denmark should focus on the fact that Greenlanders do not want to be a part of the country, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"Greenlanders are going to make a decision," Rubio told reporters at a press conference on Friday after meeting other NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Incoming Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen told Danish broadcaster TV2 on Friday that Rubio was not right.

"He is not right that Greenland wants to secede tomorrow,” Nielsen said.

“He is right that Greenland does not want to be Danish, but Greenland certainly doesn't want to be American either," Nielsen also added to TV2.

RECOMMENDED

"We work every day to build a foundation so that we can stand on our own in the future, but we are not there yet. What he (Rubio) says doesn't hold water," Nielsen added.

RelatedTRT Global - Danish PM visits Greenland as Trump seeks control of the Arctic territory

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off