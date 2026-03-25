The UN General Assembly has designated the transatlantic African slave trade as "the gravest crime against humanity", in a move advocates hailed as a step towards healing and possible reparations.

The resolution was adopted on Wednesday to applause by a vote of 123 in favour; three against, the United States, Israel and Argentina; and 52 abstentions, including Britain and member states of the European Union.

"The transatlantic slave trade was a crime against humanity that struck at the core of personhood, broke up families, and devastated communities," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

"To justify the unjustifiable, slavery's proponents and beneficiaries constructed a racist ideology, turning prejudice into a pseudoscience."

The resolution goes beyond recognition, urging nations involved in the slave trade to engage in reparatory justice, including formal apologies, compensation and measures to address systemic discrimination.

It also calls for the “prompt and unhindered restitution” of cultural items such as artworks, monuments and archives to their countries of origin.