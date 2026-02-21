Turkish modular construction company Dorce is seeking to channel its field experience in Libya into new energy projects after that country reopened oil and gas exploration tenders for the first time in nearly 17 years.

Serhat Polatdemir, the overseas tender manager, said renewed activity in Libya’s energy sector has shifted attention to Turkish companies with an established presence in the country.

“Dorce previously delivered projects in Kufra, and we are ready to transfer our expertise in fast-installation, mobile living spaces adapted to desert conditions to new projects,” Polatdemir was quoted in a statement by Dorce.

Highlighting that Dorce’s previous experience in Libya is expected to serve as a reference for the new period, he said about energy developments, “time, logistics and mobilisation capability are decisive.”

“The camps we build in desert conditions are not only accommodation areas but also include the technical infrastructure required to ensure uninterrupted operations,” he noted.

Major energy firms flock to Libya



Libya’s National Oil Corporation recently concluded its first oil and gas tender in nearly two decades. Türkiye’s state-run Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) secured exploration licenses in two offshore and onshore blocks.

Major energy companies, including Spain’s Repsol and Italy’s ENI, are preparing to operate in the Sirte and Murzuq basins, increasing demand for infrastructure and workforce accommodation in remote desert areas.

Dorce, which has operated in Libya for years, completed workforce accommodation camps in the southeastern Kufra region, one of the harshest areas of the Sahara Desert.