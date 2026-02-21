TÜRKİYE
Turkish modular buildings firm Dorce prepares for Libya energy growth after new tenders
Libya reopening oil tenders creates fresh opportunities for Dorce to deliver modular camps in remote desert energy fields.
Turkish modular buildings firm Dorce aims to leverage Libya field experience after energy tender revival / AA
13 hours ago

Turkish modular construction company Dorce is seeking to channel its field experience in Libya into new energy projects after that country reopened oil and gas exploration tenders for the first time in nearly 17 years.

Serhat Polatdemir, the overseas tender manager, said renewed activity in Libya’s energy sector has shifted attention to Turkish companies with an established presence in the country.

“Dorce previously delivered projects in Kufra, and we are ready to transfer our expertise in fast-installation, mobile living spaces adapted to desert conditions to new projects,” Polatdemir was quoted in a statement by Dorce.

Highlighting that Dorce’s previous experience in Libya is expected to serve as a reference for the new period, he said about energy developments, “time, logistics and mobilisation capability are decisive.”

“The camps we build in desert conditions are not only accommodation areas but also include the technical infrastructure required to ensure uninterrupted operations,” he noted.

Major energy firms flock to Libya

Libya’s National Oil Corporation recently concluded its first oil and gas tender in nearly two decades. Türkiye’s state-run Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) secured exploration licenses in two offshore and onshore blocks.

Major energy companies, including Spain’s Repsol and Italy’s ENI, are preparing to operate in the Sirte and Murzuq basins, increasing demand for infrastructure and workforce accommodation in remote desert areas.

Dorce, which has operated in Libya for years, completed workforce accommodation camps in the southeastern Kufra region, one of the harshest areas of the Sahara Desert.

The company described the project as “a pilot model for upcoming oil investments.”

The Kufra camp was designed as a self-sufficient modular settlement, integrating not only housing units but also the technical systems required for pipeline operations. Single-story prefabricated units were installed on a concrete block placement system suited for desert terrain, allowing the structures to tolerate uneven ground and to be dismantled and relocated if needed.

Polatdemir said the main challenge in Libya’s energy basins is maintaining operational continuity under extreme desert conditions.

Day-to-night temperature swings, sandstorms and high wind loads were key considerations in structural design, said Polatdemir, noting the use of specialised insulation materials and reinforced steel systems to ensure durability and low maintenance requirements.

In remote energy fields far from urban utility networks, camps must operate independently, added Polatdemir.

The Kufra project integrated clean water storage tanks, on-site distribution systems, container-based wastewater and septic treatment units, as well as dedicated generator rooms and power distribution panels to secure energy continuity.

“We provide comprehensive solutions in critical areas such as water supply, waste management and energy provision,” he added.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
