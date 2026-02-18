President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emphasised that Türkiye is taking bold responsibility in the terror-free Türkiye process aimed at ending decades of violence that have held the nation back.

“By launching the terror-free Türkiye process, we have put not only our hands but our whole bodies on the line to break the half-century-old bloody shackles fastened to our nation’s feet,” Erdogan said at a governors’ meeting in Ankara on Wednesday.

The president stressed that despite attempts to sabotage the process, Ankara has managed it for 16 months with “great sensitivity and exceptional success”.

“Our relevant institutions continue to perform their duties in the field carefully and in coordination,” he added.

Erdogan noted that with the issue in northern Syria resolved smoothly, our path will become even clearer, saying Türkiye will continue to provide support within the framework of brotherhood and good neighbourly relations.

He also highlighted that the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, established under Parliament, completed its report on Wednesday with support from all political party groups.

He thanked lawmakers and contributors for their cooperation, praising Parliament’s leadership and saying the consensus report provides a key roadmap, with legal discussions set to begin next.

The president said certain steps will be taken towards the complete dissolution of the terrorist organisation that has declared it is laying down arms, referring to the terror group PKK/YPG.

“Thus, we will first bring a terror-free Türkiye into reality, and hopefully then establish a terror-free region,” Erdogan stressed.

‘We will reach our goals step by step’